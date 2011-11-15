YouTube Testing A Fancy New Look That Focuses On Google+

Google, which recently redesigned Gmail and Google Reader, is giving another one of its biggest properties a facelift.



YouTube is getting a new look, The Next Web reports.

The redesign highlights Google+ by integrating videos shared by people in your circles.

It also makes subscriptions more prevalent on a user’s page, a nod to the coming original content push by Google.

Both the Gmail and Google Reader redesign were met with derision, but hopefully the YouTube one works out better.

The Next Web has some additional screenshots.

