YouTube Is Hosting Its Own Super Bowl Halftime Show Featuring A Bunch Of YouTube Stars

This year, YouTube is live streaming its own Super Bowl halftime show featuring a bunch of YouTube stars, the company announced on its blog Friday.

YouTube is producing, filming, and streaming its halftime show at its Los Angeles studio, YouTube Space LA.

The show, which will stream on YouTube’s Super Bowl AdBlitz channel, is being produced in collaboration with Collective Digital Studio, a media company and video network that features several YouTube stars. In 2014, people turned to YouTube to watch more than 6.3 million hours of Super Bowl ads.

The show will include more than 20 YouTube creators and musicians, including Harley Morenstein, the host of EpicMealTime, a show in which Morenstein and his friends concoct high-calorie meals made mostly from meat products and alcohol.

Gamer Freddie Wong, “internetainers” Rhett & Link, and YouTube personality Toby Turner will all be featured, too.

YouTube says the show will include comedy sketches, musical numbers, fake Super Bowl ads, and stunts. One stunt will include “so-called shower dives from a platform into a pool of beer, and a pool of cheese,”

Morenstein told Bloomberg in an interview.

Since it’s live streamed, YouTube’s halftime show will compete against the Super Bowl’s own halftime show, which this year features Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz. Google’s managing director of brand solutions Suzie Reider told Bloomberg YouTube’s halftime show is meant to draw in people who care less about the game than they do about the ads.

“It’s a really good place to showcase our celebrities, our talent and our creators,” Google’s managing director of brand solutions Suzie Reider told Bloomberg. “It will be fun afterwards to see what was Freddie Wong’s draw compared to Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.