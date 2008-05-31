YouTube Strikes Again: Dior Boots Sharon Stone From China Ads After Idiot Remarks Offend Whole Nation

YouTube strikes again. Or maybe it was Hong Kong TV. Whatever.



Sharon Stone lost her mind (or revealed that she doesn’t have one) while blathering into microphones on a red carpet in Cannes last week, and she’s now more famous than she’s been in years. Dior has stripped her off make-up ads in China and issued an embarrassing apology to the entire country: “I am deeply sorry and sad about hurting Chinese people.” (Sharon says it was mistranslated). Sharon initially responded to the uproar by howling that her remarks had been taken out of context. She said to Sidney Toledano, Dior’s CEO, “‘Let’s get serious here. You guys know me very well. I’m not going to apologise. I’m certainly not going to apologise for something that isn’t real and true — not for face creams.’ ” She stayed in denial for a few more days, and then, when forced by the New York Times to watch the video of herself, said that she looked like a “ding dong.”

Let’s go to the videotape:





And, for those who don’t want to wait around, let’s go to the transcript:

“I’m not happy about the way the Chinese are treating the Tibetans because I don’t think anyone should be unkind to anyone else. And the earthquake and all this stuff happened, and then I thought, is that karma? When you’re not nice that bad things happen to you?”

