YouTube Still Beating Hulu To NBC Clips

“Saturday Night Live” is back after a four-month absence. But as LostRemote noted, if you missed it and wanted to see some new SNL clips on Sunday, you were better off hitting YouTube than Hulu. LostRemote tried to find clips of Tina Fey’s monologue with Steve Martin on Sunday and found some–on YouTube but not Hulu.



By Monday, Hulu and JV owner NBC U had it sorted out. NBCU had sent a cease and decist notice to YouTube (“this video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by NBC Universal”) and Hulu finally posted the video. Monday afternoon the Fey/Martin monologue was the top item on Hulu.com, available even to those without a beta password. That’s a good sign, but if Hulu ever wants to supplant YouTube as the go-to destination for missed TV, it’s going to have to get its act together.

(An easy way to do this? Let users post the clips. Want to replace them later with more professional clips? Replace ’em.)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.