YouTube Stats: Sony Rolly Popular In New York, Virginia

Yesterday, we ran a video of the Sony (SNE) Rolly — a dancing MP3 player coming soon to the U.S. — that we uploaded to Google’s (GOOG) YouTube service last December. Today, thanks to YouTube’s new stats tool, we can tell you that about 250 people watched the Rolly dance yesterday. Sweet!



Pretty much everyone who watched the video was in the U.S., and many of them were in California and New York, where a lot of our readers are.

But when you flip over to YouTube’s “popularity” index — a stat that shows a video’s success relative to other YouTube videos — the Rolly did best in Virginia and New York. (AOL employees? Former AOL employees?)

Stats snapshots (and the video!) embedded below.

