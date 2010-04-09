YouTube Starts Linking Back To The Blogs That Drive It Traffic

YouTube is introducing a new “as seen on” feature that will credit and link to sources driving traffic to a particular video, Google (GOOG) announced today.



When a blog drives a significant (not yet specified) portion of a YouTube video’s traffic, an “As Seen On: ___” link will appear beneath the video, linking back to the referring site.

This provides web publishers with an incentive to spray yet more traffic at YouTube in the hopes of picking up referrals from the video giant.

Google is still experimenting with the details of the feature, which is only live on select videos for now, but the plan is to roll it out universally as a permanent feature.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.