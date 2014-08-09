10 YouTube Stars Who Should Be On Your Radar

Facebook.com/MikeTompkinsMusic YouTuber Mike Tompkins is taking his a capella act on the road.

YouTube stars are becoming more and more powerful.

A new survey released this week by Variety asked teens to rank popular figures “in terms of approachability, authenticity and other criteria considered aspects of their overall influence.” The results overwhelmingly showed that today’s teens are bigger fans of YouTube personalities than they are of Hollywood’s celebrities.

They’re bringing in the big bucks, too, signing contracts with major brands like Macy’s and Mountain Dew.

That doesn’t mean these stars are household names quite yet. We’ve rounded up 10 creators who you may not have heard of, but who are getting tons of attention in the YouTube community.

