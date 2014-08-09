10 YouTube Stars Who Should Be On Your Radar

YouTube stars are becoming more and more powerful.
A new survey released this week by Variety asked teens to rank popular figures “in terms of approachability, authenticity and other criteria considered aspects of their overall influence.” The results overwhelmingly showed that today’s teens are bigger fans of YouTube personalities than they are of Hollywood’s celebrities.
They’re bringing in the big bucks, too, signing contracts with major brands like Macy’s and Mountain Dew.
That doesn’t mean these stars are household names quite yet. We’ve rounded up 10 creators who you may not have heard of, but who are getting tons of attention in the YouTube community.
From hoverboarding to barefoot skiing, Devin Graham (@devinsupertramp) has caught plenty of extreme-sports moments on film. Through YouTube talent management company FullScreen, Graham has been able to shoot videos for major companies like Intel, Mountain Dew, and SpeedStickGear.
Subscribers: 2,306,935
Views: 397,586,011
(video provider='youtube' id='YcwrRA2BIlw' size='xlarge' align='center')
Tompkins first got the Internet's attention with his cover of Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream.' Four years later, he's rolling out an album of original songs and setting off on a seven-city tour.
Subscribers: 1,271,736
Views: 184,369,467
(video provider='youtube' id='wlW5c4tInvY' size='xlarge' align='center')
Dulce Ruiz (or Dulce Candy) spent 15 months in Iraq as a mechanic with the U.S. Army. Now her beauty and fashion tutorials -- many of which are inspired by popular music videos by Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez -- are catching the attention of brands like Too Faced Cosmetics.
Subscribers: 1,721,116
Views: 230,007,603
(video provider='youtube' id='NY6MGtDsZC0' size='xlarge' align='center')
Hollens has done some amazing covers, including medleys of songs from movies like 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Phantom of the Opera.' He recently signed a record deal with Sony Music Masterworks, with his debut album set to come out on Oct. 28.
Subscribers: 756,181
Views: 63,761,633
(video provider='youtube' id='hfvehnyCQKU' size='xlarge' align='center')
Bybel's channel has seen a lot of growth over the past year, and she's partnered with major brands like Macy's, who enlisted her help to better reach a millennial audience.
Subscribers: 1,803,544
Views: 149,924,217
(video provider='youtube' id='FjVDSbrCYMs' size='xlarge' align='center')
Southern has appeared on 'New Girl,' 'Rules of Engagement,' and 'American Dad,' among others. With viral videos like 'Stoned & Heartbroken' and 'Walk of Shame Challenge,' she definitely likes to push the limits.
Subscribers: 376,936
Views: 36,538,558
(video provider='youtube' id='lDmguQm9xe8' size='xlarge' align='center')
Garcia, who goes by SunKiss Alba on YouTube, specialises in DIY tutorials for creating natural-looking hair and makeup. With a total of more than 17 million views, they seem to really be catching on.
Subscribers: 416,137
Views: 17,897,327
(video provider='youtube' id='MQ_RnB_FbuM' size='xlarge' align='center')
Boye takes popular songs like Pharrell's 'Happy' and Lorde's 'Royals' and transforms them into a completely different, ethnic-sounding work. His cover of 'Let it Go' from Frozen went totally viral, earning more than 48 million views.
Subscribers: 289,862
Views: 64,847,341
(video provider='youtube' id='DAJYk1jOhzk' size='xlarge' align='center')
From comedy sketches to music videos, Singh (or Superwoman, as she's known on YouTube) has a vastly entertaining channel and a devoted fan base. Her videos recently landed her on the Collective Digital Studio network, which has more than 700 channels of creators.
Subscribers: 3,534,111
Views: 351,248,342
(video provider='youtube' id='7o4uDXft_pU' size='xlarge' align='center')
Limo posts a comedy sketch to her channel every Wednesday, covering a huge range of topics in dating in the modern era. She also has a second channel where she shares daily vlogs with more than 26,000 subscribers.
Subscribers: 145,790
Views: 4,856,801
(video provider='youtube' id='SQG7PoRZyVw' size='xlarge' align='center')
