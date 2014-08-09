10 YouTube Stars Who Should Be On Your Radar

Madeline Stone
Mike tompkins youtubeFacebook.com/MikeTompkinsMusicYouTuber Mike Tompkins is taking his a capella act on the road.

YouTube stars are becoming more and more powerful.

A new survey released this week by Variety asked teens to rank popular figures “in terms of approachability, authenticity and other criteria considered aspects of their overall influence.” The results overwhelmingly showed that today’s teens are bigger fans of YouTube personalities than they are of Hollywood’s celebrities.

They’re bringing in the big bucks, too, signing contracts with major brands like Macy’s and Mountain Dew.

That doesn’t mean these stars are household names quite yet. We’ve rounded up 10 creators who you may not have heard of, but who are getting tons of attention in the YouTube community.

Devin Supertramp is a stuntman whose extreme sports videos will make your heart pound.

From hoverboarding to barefoot skiing, Devin Graham (@devinsupertramp) has caught plenty of extreme-sports moments on film. Through YouTube talent management company FullScreen, Graham has been able to shoot videos for major companies like Intel, Mountain Dew, and SpeedStickGear.

Subscribers: 2,306,935

Views: 397,586,011

(video provider='youtube' id='YcwrRA2BIlw' size='xlarge' align='center')

Mike Tompkins has an amazing one-man a capella act.

Tompkins first got the Internet's attention with his cover of Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream.' Four years later, he's rolling out an album of original songs and setting off on a seven-city tour.

Subscribers: 1,271,736

Views: 184,369,467

(video provider='youtube' id='wlW5c4tInvY' size='xlarge' align='center')

Dulce Ruiz became a beauty and fashion YouTube star after returning from service in Iraq.

Dulce Ruiz (or Dulce Candy) spent 15 months in Iraq as a mechanic with the U.S. Army. Now her beauty and fashion tutorials -- many of which are inspired by popular music videos by Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez -- are catching the attention of brands like Too Faced Cosmetics.

Subscribers: 1,721,116

Views: 230,007,603

(video provider='youtube' id='NY6MGtDsZC0' size='xlarge' align='center')

Peter Hollens is an a capella singer whose epic medleys are getting millions of views.

Hollens has done some amazing covers, including medleys of songs from movies like 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Phantom of the Opera.' He recently signed a record deal with Sony Music Masterworks, with his debut album set to come out on Oct. 28.

Subscribers: 756,181

Views: 63,761,633

(video provider='youtube' id='hfvehnyCQKU' size='xlarge' align='center')

Carli Bybel makes wildly popular fashion and makeup tutorials.

Bybel's channel has seen a lot of growth over the past year, and she's partnered with major brands like Macy's, who enlisted her help to better reach a millennial audience.

Subscribers: 1,803,544

Views: 149,924,217

(video provider='youtube' id='FjVDSbrCYMs' size='xlarge' align='center')

Taryn Southern is an actress, comedian, and musician with hilarious videos.

Southern has appeared on 'New Girl,' 'Rules of Engagement,' and 'American Dad,' among others. With viral videos like 'Stoned & Heartbroken' and 'Walk of Shame Challenge,' she definitely likes to push the limits.

Subscribers: 376,936

Views: 36,538,558

(video provider='youtube' id='lDmguQm9xe8' size='xlarge' align='center')

Alba Garcia teaches her hundreds of thousands of subscribers how to make their own natural makeup.

Garcia, who goes by SunKiss Alba on YouTube, specialises in DIY tutorials for creating natural-looking hair and makeup. With a total of more than 17 million views, they seem to really be catching on.

Subscribers: 416,137

Views: 17,897,327

(video provider='youtube' id='MQ_RnB_FbuM' size='xlarge' align='center')

Alex Boye puts an African twist on hit pop songs.

Boye takes popular songs like Pharrell's 'Happy' and Lorde's 'Royals' and transforms them into a completely different, ethnic-sounding work. His cover of 'Let it Go' from Frozen went totally viral, earning more than 48 million views.

Subscribers: 289,862

Views: 64,847,341

(video provider='youtube' id='DAJYk1jOhzk' size='xlarge' align='center')

Lilly Singh does a little bit of everything.

From comedy sketches to music videos, Singh (or Superwoman, as she's known on YouTube) has a vastly entertaining channel and a devoted fan base. Her videos recently landed her on the Collective Digital Studio network, which has more than 700 channels of creators.

Subscribers: 3,534,111

Views: 351,248,342

(video provider='youtube' id='7o4uDXft_pU' size='xlarge' align='center')

Nikki Limo is an LA-based comedian who makes some pretty outrageously funny videos.

Limo posts a comedy sketch to her channel every Wednesday, covering a huge range of topics in dating in the modern era. She also has a second channel where she shares daily vlogs with more than 26,000 subscribers.

Subscribers: 145,790

Views: 4,856,801

(video provider='youtube' id='SQG7PoRZyVw' size='xlarge' align='center')

Want to meet some more YouTube stars?

