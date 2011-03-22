Here Are The Top YouTube Stars From Around The World

Making videos on YouTube for a living isn’t an unheard of occupation anymore.



Some YouTube partners have made over a million dollars from their videos while plenty others are pulling in six-figures. How do they do it? You either make unique videos that turn “viral” or focus on creating consistent content that builds up an audience and increases views.

The top YouTube partners are the ones who call it their full-time jobs. Some partners churn out videos once-a-week while others make a new one everyday.

Looking at statistics from TubeMogul, we’re tracking the top independent YouTube partners and ranking them based off of monthly views, average views per video, and positive reception from the YouTube community. This data provides the basis for our monthly power rankings of YouTube stars.

Find out which YouTube stars are making the most noise and dominating the world.

Click Through Our YouTube Power Rankings HERE >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.