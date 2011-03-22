Here Are The Top YouTube Stars From Around The World

Making videos on YouTube for a living isn’t an unheard of occupation anymore.
Some YouTube partners have made over a million dollars from their videos while plenty others are pulling in six-figures. How do they do it? You either make unique videos that turn “viral” or focus on creating consistent content that builds up an audience and increases views.
The top YouTube partners are the ones who call it their full-time jobs. Some partners churn out videos once-a-week while others make a new one everyday.
Looking at statistics from TubeMogul, we’re tracking the top independent YouTube partners and ranking them based off of monthly views, average views per video, and positive reception from the YouTube community. This data provides the basis for our monthly power rankings of YouTube stars.
Find out which YouTube stars are making the most noise and dominating the world.
Click Through Our YouTube Power Rankings HERE >>
Philip DeFranco is a vlogger who has turned his YouTube fame into a full-fledged company that needs interns.
Tyler Ward is a musician who posts original and cover songs on his YouTube channel. He got a huge boost this month with his cover of Lady Gaga's Born This Way.
Werevertumorro is a vlogger and sketch comedian who is the all-time, most subscribed to YouTube star in Mexico.
Like most others on this list, Timothy De La Ghetto is a multifaceted, full-time YouTuber with a vlog, music, and style channel.
YouTube's assessment that Kurt Hugo Schneider will breakout this year looks to be coming true. His monthly views have grown month-to-month and he's found his way into our top 10 since the start of these power rankings.
Remi Gaillard (NQTV) and his real life Mario Kart stunts have catapulted him back into the upper echelon of YouTube partners.
Ray William Johnson continues to rack up the views on his main channel while his new animated music video channel is just starting to take off.
Comedian KassemG is a vlogger and sketch comedian who also goes around California conducting hilarious man on the street interviews.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.