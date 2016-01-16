These YouTube stars will interview Obama this afternoon

A trifecta of YouTube stars will interview President Obama in the White House this afternoon as a follow-up to his final State of the Union address earlier this week.

Destin Sandlin, of the SmarterEveryDay channel, Ingrid Nilsen, known as Miss Glamorazzi, and Adande Thorne, who goes by sWooZie, will each get to grill the President on a range of topics, including women’s issues, healthcare, and what his favourite video game is, in individual sets YouTube created for each in the East Room of the White House.

“Apparently Obama binge watches my videos,” sWooZie said in his own promo video.

YouTube used a similar format last year, when YouTubers Bethany Mota, GloZell, and Hank Green all had the opportunity to chat with Obama.

We’ll be following along to bring you the best moments, and you can watch the livestream here at 2:15 pm EST.

Screenshot / YouTube Here’s the team of YouTube stars

