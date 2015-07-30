The YouTube star who reviews cutesy Japanese toys for a living reveals the one she's most excited about

In seven years, Meghan Camarena, a.k.a. Strawburry17, has become a bona fide YouTube superstar whose channel has amassed more than 960,000 subscribers.

She vlogs every weekday: unboxing cutesy toys, performing in parody music videos, and taste-testing miniature-food kits from Japan.

We caught up with Camarena at YouTube’s VidCon 2015 event in Anaheim, California, and asked her to name her new favourite toy.

Produced by Melia Robinson. Edited by Monica Manalo.

