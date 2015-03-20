YouTube star Michelle Phan is travelling to Japan with the First Lady

First Lady Michelle Obama is embarking on a five-day trip to Asia, where she will promote her new “Let Girls Learn” education initiative, the Washington Post reports.

Her first stop is in Tokyo, where she is meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Also joining her in Japan is YouTube superstar and makeup extraordinaire Michelle Phan.

Phan will be interviewing Obama, asking her questions Phan’s own followers have submitted on social media.

This is a highly strategic move for the First Lady, one that gives her access to an enormous young audience. Phan has more than 7.5 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, in addition to more than 651,000 followers on Twitter and 1.8 million on Instagram.