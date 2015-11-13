Meet Sandi Ball, the nail artist and YouTube star who just launched a popular smartphone game

Sandi Ball, the 26-year-old nail guru better known as “cutepolish,” just released a super addictive video game.

“Cutepolish” is a veritable YouTube celebrity. In only five years, she’s gotten over two million subscribers, and another 16 million followers across her other social media platforms. However, none of her fans had seen her face until last year.

Sandi told INSIDER that she worked with kids, and wanted to keep her work life and YouTube life separate. However, she explained that her subscribers kept begging her to reveal herself in the comments, which is why she finally appeared on camera once she hit two million subscribers.

With her identity revealed and her YouTube channel booming, Ball decided to expand her brand through another passion: video games. She released her very own nail-themed game, “Polish Blast,” a few weeks ago for iOS and Android, and it already has over 65,000 downloads.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

