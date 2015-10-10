A 23-year-old YouTube star just bought a $4.5 million mansion in Hollywood

23-year-old YouTube star Jordan Maron has purchased a huge hilltop mansion for $US4.575 million under a private trust, according to Variety.
Maron is known in the YouTube world as “CaptainSparklez,” and his channel has racked up more than 8.8 million subscribers and 1.9 billion views.
The channel primarily features videos of him playing “Minecraft,” and he’s signed by Polaris, a division of Maker Studios.
All of that gaming has clearly paid off — his brand-new home has amazing views and more than 4,100 square feet of space.
The home is located above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, not far from where Markus Persson, the creator of Minecraft himself, bought a $US70 million home in December 2014.
Its living spaces are spacious and open. The previous owner incorporated lots of Monopoly-inspired artwork throughout, including this painting of the Monopoly man they placed over the fireplace.
