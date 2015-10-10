A 23-year-old YouTube star just bought a $4.5 million mansion in Hollywood

23-year-old YouTube star Jordan Maron has purchased a huge hilltop mansion for $US4.575 million under a private trust, according to Variety.

Maron is known in the YouTube world as “CaptainSparklez,” and his channel has racked up more than 8.8 million subscribers and 1.9 billion views.

The channel primarily features videos of him playing “Minecraft,” and he’s signed by Polaris, a division of Maker Studios.

All of that gaming has clearly paid off — his brand-new home has amazing views and more than 4,100 square feet of space.

The home is located above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, not far from where Markus Persson, the creator of Minecraft himself, bought a $US70 million home in December 2014.

Maron's house is set on a lot overlooking Los Angeles in the Hollywood Hills. Nicholas Property Group Its living spaces are spacious and open. The previous owner incorporated lots of Monopoly-inspired artwork throughout, including this painting of the Monopoly man they placed over the fireplace. Nicholas Property Group The kitchen is sleek and contemporary. Nicholas Property Group A dining room is spacious enough to entertain guests. Nicholas Property Group This room, like many around the house, has direct patio access. Nicholas Property Group Outside, a small table is situated next to a cosy outdoor fireplace. Nicholas Property Group And these benches have incredible views of the hills. Nicholas Property Group The home has three stories, each with its own set of balconies. Nicholas Property Group These geometric staircases provide access to all of the floors. Nicholas Property Group On the second floor, the master bedroom has a luxurious fireplace and space for a gigantic bed. Nicholas Property Group We could only imagine the views would be amazing even in bed. Nicholas Property Group The master bath has a standalone tub and a large shower. Nicholas Property Group Even the bathroom sink boasts panoramic views. Nicholas Property Group The master suite certainly isn't lacking in closet space. Nicholas Property Group A second bedroom also has sliding-glass doors to a private terrace. Nicholas Property Group Down on the ground floor, this funky-looking living room seems ideal for entertaining. Nicholas Property Group Wide doors open to the pool deck. Nicholas Property Group An angular infinity pool is a dramatic touch to the space. Nicholas Property Group There's also a hot tub and a grill. Nicholas Property Group Inside, a wet bar is ready for pool parties. Nicholas Property Group But there's also an office in case Maron ever needs to get any work done. Nicholas Property Group

