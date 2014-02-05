Check Out The Insane Line Of People Waiting To See Teen YouTube Superstar Bethany Mota

Hayley Peterson

Teen YouTube sensation Bethany Mota is touring the country and her fans are showing up in droves to see her.

We recently we wrote about how the 18-year-old has amassed a fervent following of 4.8 million YouTube subscribers and scored a fashion line with Aéropostale by posting videos about her shopping trips and tips.

Here’s a picture of the crowd waiting to see Mota outside Aéropostale at Lenox Mall in Atlanta, Ga. right now:

