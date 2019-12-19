This 5-year-old reportedly makes $18 million a year from YouTube

Anastasia Radzinskaya, 5, is one of the highest-earning YouTube stars, according to Forbes.

Radzinskaya, who goes by Nastya or Stacy, stars in six YouTube channels.

She moved to the US from Russia in 2018 and speaks both English and Russian.

Radzinskaya earns $US18 million annually from her YouTube channels, Forbes said.

Anastasia Radzinskaya, a 5-year-old YouTuber, placed impressively high on Forbes’ list of the top-earning YouTube stars of 2019, landing at No. 3. She even beat out well-known names like PewDiePie and Jeffree Star, making an estimated $US18 million from June 2018 to June 2019.

Here’s what you need to know about the 5-year-old millionaire.

Radzinskaya has six channels, but “Like Nastya Vlog” is her most popular.

That channel alone has 42.3 million subscribers, contributing to her nearly 107 million subscribers total.

Born in Russia and living in Florida, Nastya also goes by Stacy.

Source: Business Insider

Radzinskaya was born with cerebral palsy, and doctors thought she might never be able to speak. Her parents made videos of her doing ordinary things like playing with her dad and showing off toys to show her family her progress.

Source: Forbes

The videos started gaining views outside of the family, and Nastya’s accounts took off.

The most popular video of all six accounts features Nastya and her father, Yuri, at a petting zoo. It has more than 767 million views.

The young YouTube star has six-figure deals with Legoland and other brands, according to Forbes.

She’s also set to launch toys, mobile games, and even publish a book, Forbes reported.



