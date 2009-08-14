YouTube Sports A Slick Ad For 'Madden' Launch

Google’s (GOOG) YouTube wins the award for coolest display ad on the Web today. It’s sporting a full-width Flash ad on its homepage for EA’s (ERTS) new “Madden” game that works a lot like those neat iPod touch ads from several months ago.



As the sequence below shows, it starts off looking like the normal YouTube homepage, but then a football player runs across the screen, moving the video window with him, and crushing elements on the page. He’s then tackled by a bunch of players. A watered-down version of the ad is also on Disney’s (DIS) ESPN.com, but the YouTube version looks better. (But: Hey, guys — why can’t we embed the ad? Did you forget which site you work for?)

