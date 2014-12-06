Tour The Hi-Tech Los Angeles Studios Where YouTube Creators Can Film For Free

Madeline Stone / Business Insider Hard at work at the YouTube Space LA.

When YouTube was first getting started, all you really needed was a webcam and an Internet connection to create videos and build an audience.

But now there’s a lot that YouTube creators can do to improve the quality of their channels. YouTube itself has invested in its creators in a number of ways, launching national ad campaigns and providing venture capital to top channels.

The company has also opened YouTube Spaces in Los Angeles, New York City, London, and Tokyo, where YouTube creators with at least 10,000 subscribers can use sound stages, editing bays, and camera equipment for free.

“We invest in our creators in a myriad of ways, and the Space is a tangible resource that can help creators towards their goal of building a business on YouTube,” Liam Collins, head of the YouTube Space LA, said to Business Insider.

We visited the YouTube Space in Los Angeles to see those resources firsthand.

