How YouTube Sensation 'Smosh' Went From Lip-Sync Videos To Making More Than $4 Million A Year

With over 30 million subscribers, Smosh is more popular than Katy Perry and Jennifer Lawrence among teens. The online comedy duo, made up of Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla, began in 2005 and quickly took the internet by storm — becoming one of the first YouTube sensations. Now with nine YouTube channels and a movie in the works with Lionsgate, Smosh is bigger than ever.

Produced by Devan Joseph

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.