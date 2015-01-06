The Nun Who Won 'The Voice' In Italy And Became A YouTube Sensation Defends Covering 'Like A Virgin'

Sister Cristina Scuccia became a worldwide singing sensation after videos of her performance on Italy’s ‘The Voice’ went viral.

It may seem surprising that a nun would opt to cover a song like Madonna’s ‘Like A Virgin,’ but Scuccia explains that the song holds real, religious meaning for her.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

