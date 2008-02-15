YouTube's Tweaks: Analytics, "Sharing"

We were thrown out of YouTube’s advertiser event yesterday, but Deep Focus CEO Ian Schafer was there, and blogged about it.



Ian’s most excited about new analytics tools that will allow advertisers/video producers to see where videos views are coming from, and other data. This sounds exactly like Google’s current analytics tool available for conventional web pages, and we can vouch that information is crucial for content creators.

Users will be interested in an opt-in “active sharing” feature that lets them tell other YouTubers what they’re watching, in real-time, and a video recommendation feature, a la Amazon. Also, YouTube will be distributed on mobile devices and really big TVs.

The NYT’s Louise Story also attended, but won’t tell readers most of what she saw, since “Google kept the bulk of its program off the record. The reason, according to a spokeswoman, was to keep advertisers comfortable.”

