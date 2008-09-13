YouTube's Seth MacFarlane Channel Looking Like A Hit

Credit “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane’s genius, or maybe just YouTube’s distribution clout: his channel, “Seth MacFarlane’s Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy,” has taken the No. 1 spot on YouTube, edging out Tania Derveaux and AtheneWins.



MacFarlane’s channel has had more than 3 million views since it was launched earlier this week, and so far has 51,000 subscribers. Good news for MacFarlane, YouTube (GOOG) and Media Rights Capital, which are sharing the AdSense advertising revenue on the deal.

So far, “Super Mario Rescues The Princess,” a video added on Tuesday, is driving much of the traffic, with 2.1 million views so far; “A Dog on the $25,000 Pyramid” has 510,000 views during the same period. Both videos have integrations from Burger King, also created by MacFarlane. Unlike TV, the videos aren’t regulated by the FCC, and MacFarlane has said the medium allows him to be “more honest.”

The videos are being distributed on Google’s Content Network, and appearing instead of ads on sites where “Family Guy” fans tend to congregate. Will it help Google turn YouTube into a money machine? It won’t hurt.



