YouTube's Least Popular Videos: Bailout Clips

Everyone knows that YouTube is a great place to find videos featuring dogs on skateboards, or Avril Lavigne, or other hehheh lookit that! stuff. Also available on Google’s site: An inside look at exactly how the Federal government put together the first bailout.



Via the WSJ, here’s an audio-only clip of the presentation Bailout Czar Neel Kashkari and Treasury General Counsel Robert F. Hoyt made to some 800 bankers and financial players September 28th.

Don’t feel bad if you don’t sit through all 10 minutes — only a couple thousand people have so far. While it’s fascinating stuff, there are absolutely zero scantily clad people, or dudes falling down, etc. Also, while it’s less than two weeks old, it’s pretty much purely a historical artifact at this point, since the bailout they were proposing didn’t pass and now seems no longer relevant, anyway. Still:



And while we’re pointing out unpopular videos about our disintegrating economy, here’s one from GM CEO Rick Wagoner making his case/begging for help. It was also posted last month, and has also generated next-to-no traffic. And it is also already anachronistic.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.