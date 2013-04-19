YouTube 'Russian' Guns And Explosives Expert Referenced In FBI Bulletin

The FBI doesn’t like it very much when you start blowing things up in your backyard.



Kyle Myers, or “FPS Russia” to his 4 million YouTube fans, recently showed up in an official FBI bulletin about extremist threats. Myers is well-known for speaking in a Russian accent while shooting big guns and making bigger explosions in videos he produces.

The March 5 intelligence bulletin, which was obtained by Public Intelligence, was sent out to law enforcement agencies to warn of exploding targets being potentially used in improvised explosive devices (IED).

“The FBI assesses with high confidence recreationally used exploding targets … can be used as an explosive for illicit purposes by criminals and extremists and explosive precursor chemicals (EPCs) present in ETs [and] can be combined with other materials to manufacture explosives for use in improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” the bulletin reads.

On page two of the bulletin, a screenshot from one of Myers’ videos is shown as an example.

Exploding targets — or tannerite — are legal and often used by recreational firearms enthusiasts for spotting whether they hit a target at a long distance. Unlike black powder, the substance is not flammable and can only explode from a rifle shot.

Not so, according to the FBI bulletin:

“Currently, [explosive targets] contain ammonium nitrate, and their purchase is not regulated to the same degree as ammonium nitrate-containing fertilizers … criminals and extremists remain interested in using improvised ammonium nitrate-based explosives as the main charge in IEDs and are actively seeking new ways to acquire sufficient amounts of ammonium nitrate.”

Not long after this bulletin was issued, Myers’ home and his father’s farm were raided by nearly 40 agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE) looking for explosives on March 26.

No arrests were made, and a spokesman was unsure whether any explosives had been seized.

