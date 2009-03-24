YouTube Rolls Out Huge Ads For Lionsgate

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWork YouTube, which started experimenting with giant masthead ads across the top of the page late last year, pushed a bit further March 20, giving Lionsgate both the masthead and the standard box unit on the right for a new unit it’s calling a “cross talk” ad to promote the upcoming horror film, “The Haunting in Connecticut,”

The big difference there was that one advertiser got a huge amount of real estate in two rich-media units, plus exclusivity on the page.

YouTube executives declined to say what it charged for the privilege, but one person with knowledge of the deal said the Lionsgate ad was part of a $500,000 integrated buy that included search and display across Google’s network.

It’s no surprise an entertainment company was the first to give the new format a whirl. YouTube gets 30 million visitors to its home page daily, all looking for video and many right smack in the middle of studios’ favoured demographics.

“People are coming to YouTube specifically for video. I think that gives us an inherent advantage when it comes to working with entertainment advertisers,” said Adam Stewart, Google’s industry directors for media and entertainment.

