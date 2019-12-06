YouTube's 'Rewind 2019' video aims to please the masses after last year's debacle — watch the video here

- YouTube has released its annual year-in-review video, called “Rewind 2019: For the Record,” that highlights the platform’s biggest creators and trends in 2019.
- The “Rewind 2019” video is a major departure from those in prior years, which have regularly been elaborate productions featuring dozens of the platform’s biggest YouTubers and the year’s viral highlights.
- Last year’s video was widely hated for leaving out some of YouTube’s most controversial creators, and it quickly became the most-disliked video of all time on YouTube.
- As a result, YouTube stuck to using data this year to show lists of 2019’s most-liked videos, most-viewed creators, and more – watch the video below.
