The internet is roasting YouTube's 'Rewind 2019' video, with people calling it lazy and low-budget

People across the internet are already going after YouTube’s “Rewind 2019,” calling the production “lazy” and “boring” while inundating the video with hundreds of thousands of dislikes and comments.

YouTube released its year-in-review video Thursday as part of its annual tradition of highlighting the year’s biggest trends and creators on the platform. After the uproar that last year’s “Rewind 2018” video caused, YouTube presented this year’s video as a compilation of the platform’s biggest moments in an effort to highlight the content that users have watched and liked the most.

However, immediate reactions across the internet hint that this year’s video is not getting the positive feedback YouTube hoped for. The “Rewind 2019” video itself has already received nearly 250,000 dislikes – compared to 150,000 likes – and thousands of comments from angry YouTube users.

People have been quick to voice their displeasure and say they feel let down by the video, which doesn’t appear to have the same amount of production work and effort behind it as Rewind videos of past years:

“I expected nothing and I’m still let down somehow,” one Twitter user wrote. “The response to the terrible video last year was the equivalent to the Magic Conch [from SpongeBob SquarePants] telling them to do nothing.”

So… all #YoutubeRewind this year was… counted down the MOST LIKED things on the platform. …That's it? I expected nothing and I'm still let down somehow… the response to the terrible video last year was the equivalent to the Magic Conch telling them to do nothing https://t.co/iwsw0qvQj3 — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) December 5, 2019

in 2018 we made something you didn't like… so in 2019… we made something so boring that there's no way for you to form any sort of opinion on it, which creates indifference, which means it CAN'T be hated.*** #YouTubeRewind https://t.co/sknrQ9RSNy — Andres Tagliaferro (@TrinityTags) December 5, 2019

I have inside sources telling me that the budget for #YouTubeRewind this year was $3.74, and it shows… pic.twitter.com/i6NvrJY0pW — TyBlue (@TyBlueNews) December 5, 2019

Other Twitter users were disappointed that “Rewind 2019” seemed to be a simple top 10-type video showcasing a compilation of content that already exists on YouTube.

me watching #YouTubeRewind thinking i clicked on a top 10 video pic.twitter.com/Y3RyuOuuGp — Sab 4 (@jschlattlive) December 5, 2019

https://twitter.com/JoshPescatore/status/1202653237213585413?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

No one asked for a top 10 video and if they wanted one they would’ve went to watch mojo #YouTubeRewind — Charlotte (@UndrscrChar_) December 5, 2019

However, not everyone was upset about YouTube’s 2019 video. YouTubers like LaurDIY and Casey Neistat highlighted the video’s inclusion of international and breakout creators, while others said that the video actually appeared to be more diverse than Rewind videos in the past.

funny how the year that youtube decides to make a digest listing of the top videos is the same year that #youtuberewind has the most diverse video in history. crazy how that works. — sharpie_fgc ☃️ (@dapurplesharpie) December 5, 2019

I thought #YouTubeRewind was actually hella cute ???? ppl stay mad no matter what they make. Obv didn’t have the wow factor of past years but I loved the celebration of breakout and international creators ✨ — lauren ✄ (@laurDIY) December 5, 2019

i liked rewind 2019. not as sensational or produced as years passed but i appreciate;

-not just same old faces (except my same old face)

-highlighting new creators

-how international it was

-the focus on likes and channel growth

-seeing @pewdiepie https://t.co/RuRaxux7y6 — Casey Neistat (@Casey) December 5, 2019

Considering the video only came out Thursday, it remains to be seen how widespread the criticism of this year’s Rewind video compares with reactions to Rewind 2018. Last year’s video was widely hated on for leaving out some of YouTube’s most controversial creators, and it quickly became the most-disliked video of all time on YouTube.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.