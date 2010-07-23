YouTube Revamps Music Page To Be A Place To Discover New Music

YouTube just might now be the most convenient place to discover new music.



Taking a page out of the Pandora playbook, the video sharing site revamped their music page and allows users to listen to “instant playlists” of their desired genre of music. So, instead of sifting through sites like MySpace Music, people can now just go onto YouTube to find more music they like.

Google shares ad revenue with Vevo – a joint venture owned by Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Abu Dhabi Media Company – and it’s worth nothing that this new music page will direct even more traffic to Vevo music videos. This could also be a play from Google/YouTube to become THE place to watch music videos and discover new music.

YouTube also added a “Today’s Hits” section that displays the viral songs of the day. But watch out as YouTube and record labels now have another way to sniff out the unlicensed use of songs.

Whoever made the “Double Rainbow Song” doesn’t have to worry about that though:



