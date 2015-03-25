YouTube is making a big bet on livestreaming

Getty Images News Google cofounders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

YouTube is preparing to take on Amazon’s game streaming site Twitch, assembling a team of engineers to build a livestreaming service that will have a focus on video games, the Daily Dot reports.

YouTube already has livestreaming functionality, and lots of award events are streamed live on the site, but it hasn’t really done anything big with the feature.

The Daily Dot reports that YouTube owner Google has assembled a team of 50 engineers who have experience with working on streaming services. They’re going to be working on YouTube’s livestreaming offering, and it seems like it’s going to be catered towards video game fans.

A source in the streaming industry told the Daily Dot that video game and eSports will be a “big driving force” for YouTube’s revamped livestreaming service. Another sign that YouTube is serious about targeting video game fans with its feature is the rumoured unveiling of the product: It’s reportedly going to be announced at the E3 gaming expo in June.

Video game streaming site Twitch was acquired by Amazon for $US970 million back in August 2014. It was previously reported that Google was interested in buying Twitch, and a $US1 billion acquisition price was floated. Yahoo was also interested in acquiring Twitch, offering the same amount that Amazon bought it for.

