YouTube made a few subtle changes to its homepage that will now give you more control over your recommendations

YouTube

YouTube is rolling out a new homepage design for computers and tablets with an emphasis on larger thumbnails and easier navigation.

YouTube’s new desktop design also includes an “Add to Queue” feature to make it easier to bookmark multiple videos from the home page for later viewing.

In the next few months, YouTube plans to release more tools to let users customise their homepages with their favourite topics and channels.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After months of testing in the YouTube Android app, YouTube has officially launched a new homepage design for users on desktop computers and tablets. The new design features larger thumbnails, allowing for higher-quality video previews.

According to a post on the official YouTube blog, the larger thumbnails will lead to fewer videos on the homepage overall, but users will still be able to see specific categories for topics like news and music, and a new “Add to Queue” feature will let you quickly add multiple videos to your watchlist from the homepage.

Users can find this feature by clicking the three-dot dropdown menu next to each video. The same menu also has a new tools to customise your recommendations. You can now remove entire channels from your recommended videos, so YouTube won’t keep showing videos from those creators in the future.

YouTube said it’s planning to introduce more features that let you pin specific topics to your homepage and decide how videos show up in the “up next” queue. These features have been in a testing phase on the YouTube Android app, but will be coming to desktops and tablets soon.

Here’s a quick rundown of YouTube’s new design:

The new YouTube design will have bigger thumbnails and fewer videos overall.

Play GIF YouTube

The Add to Queue feature lets you add multiple videos to your watch list from the homepage without extra navigation.

Play GIF YouTube

You can also use the quick menu to remove specific videos or entire channels from your recommendations.

Play GIF YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.