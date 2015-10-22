YouTube will let you get rid of ads -- for a price

For $US9.99 a month, YouTube will offer a way to watch videos without ads when it launches its YouTube Red service on October 28.

You’ll be able to use YouTube Red on any device you use to watch YouTube videos, and there doesn’t seem to be a limit of how many devices you can log in with.

The service will also let you save videos to play offline on any of your devices.

The “membership” is somewhat similar to Spotify’s free service versus its paid premium service. The free service lets you listen to music for free, but it will occasionally be interrupted by ads, just like regular YouTube. Spotify Premium, which is also $US9.99 a month, lets you stream music uninterrupted and lets you save songs onto your phone for offline listening.

Interestingly, YouTube Red is also starting to look like Netflix, too. Sometime early next year, YouTube Red members will have access to original YouTube content, like shows and movies, made by some of YouTube’s most prolific users and personalities.

Signing up for YouTube Red will also give you access to Google’s new video game streaming app, called Gaming, as well as the newly-announced YouTube Music, which will be available soon. With Red and YouTube Music, you’ll get access to Google Play Music’s song library, too.

