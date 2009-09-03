Google Plans To Bring Movie Rentals To YouTube

Google (GOOG) is very close to bringing movie rentals to YouTube, reports the WSJ.



The new service would compete with products from Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Netflix (NFLX).

Google is so close to launching the new service that it scheduled a 10,000 employee, three month test of the product to begin this month.

That test has been delayed as Google remains in negotiations with studios Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Sony Corp. and Warner Bros.

Broad outlines of the deal are already in place, however.

Google will likely charge $3.99 for movie rentals — the same price Apple does in the iTunes store.

Studios will get 70% of that — a guaranteed minimum of $3 per rental viewed.

Titles will be available on YouTube the same day as their DVD release.

Photo: Spencer E. Holtaway

