How to set up YouTube parental controls, like Restricted Mode and the YouTube Kids app

To filter what your kids watch on YouTube, you can set parental controls.

You can set YouTube parental controls to make sure your child only watches appropriate videos.

On a web browser, you can enable YouTube Restricted Mode, which hides mature content.

You can also download the YouTube Kids app and allow pre-approved content or block specific videos.

From cartoons to educational videos and everything in between, there’s an unlimited supply of great YouTube videos for kids.

On the other hand, there is also a limitless supply of YouTube videos that kids have no business watching – so it’s important to know how to make YouTube a safe space for kids.

Fortunately, YouTube makes it possible to do that with parental controls – here’s how.

How to set YouTube parental controls with Restricted Mode

One way to filter inappropriate YouTube content is by using Restricted Mode, which hides potentially mature videos, though YouTube notes that no filter is 100% accurate.

1. Go to the YouTube website and sign in using your Google account.

2. Click your profile picture in the top-right corner of the homepage.

3. At the bottom of the pop-up menu, click Restricted Mode, which will be turned off by default.

Click your profile icon and then select 'Restricted Mode' in the drop-down.

4. In the pop-up window that appears, click the switch next to Activate Restricted Mode to turn it on.

Click the button to activate Restricted Mode.

5. Once you’ve enabled Restricted Mode, you can lock it to prevent someone else from turning it off. To do so, click Lock Restricted Mode on this browser at the bottom of the Restricted Mode pop-up window. Then, log out of your account so that the next person who uses the browser won’t be able to switch YouTube out of Restricted Mode unless they have your YouTube password.

Click 'Lock Restricted Mode on this browser.'

Quick tip: YouTube’s Restricted Mode setting only applies to the browser you’re using, not the entire account. So if you turn on Restricted Mode on Google Chrome, you’ll also need to turn it on in Safari and other browsers.



How to download YouTube Kids for optimal safety

To go beyond Restricted Mode and create an even safer YouTube experience for your child, you should download the YouTube Kids app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. The app is designed to display only family-friendly content (although it isn’t always perfect).

Once you’ve downloaded the YouTube Kids app on your device, a parent with a Google account can customize specific YouTube Kids accounts via the Settings tab to limit access to certain videos, only allow pre-approved videos, limit screen time, and more.