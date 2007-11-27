YouTube Overlay Ads Up And Running

We’ve spotted (with the help of Beet.TV) some of YouTube’s new overlay ads in the wild, as the gadget bloggers say. It’s not the most compelling bit of advertising we’ve seen, but given that Google is just beginning to experiment with this stuff, it’s worth checking out, if you have some time and patience.

If you want to see the ads, sponsored by Adobe, head to Beet’s YouTube channel, and click on any of the “related” videos. The Adobe ads rotate, so you may need to try out several videos before you get there, but luckily you don’t have to watch each one — just check and see if there’s an Adobe banner ad in the upper right corner. If there is, the overlay will pop up about 20 seconds into the video. If you click on the overlay, the video pauses, and a new window opens up; if you do nothing, the video disappears after a few seconds.

Or, if you’ve got an attenuated attention span, you can just head past the jump, where we’ve posted a bigger screenshot of the overlays.

