YouTube's Gorgeous San Bruno Headquarters Has A Full-Length Lap Pool And A Putting Green

Google’s San Bruno headquarters for its YouTube team is unbelievable.
It includes a full-length lap pool as well as a putting green when employees find themselves in need of breaks.
YouTube shared some images of its office with Business Insider. Here they are for your viewing pleasure.
The YouTube lobby houses a large play button and flat screens on the wall which constantly plays a YouTube trends playlist so employees stay up to date with happenings on the site.
Collaboration is at the heart of all YouTube projects, and the office space supports it with open areas and communal style work spaces. Employees from all levels and positions sit side by side and work together.
Natural lighting and a comfortable work environment is a top priority for all Google offices. This roof level room hosts a range of couches and sofas that are used for meetings. The backdrop is decorated with a YouTube video wall that includes snapshots from some of the top videos of all time.
The BrandLab is a place for customers -- executives and their advertising or creative agencies who are charged with building brands and growing revenue -- to think through how they can create better connections with people.
Google built the Google BrandLab to best serve its clients as a digital partner to help more brands harness the full potential of the web. It created this physical space in September of 2012, where employees can collaborate with brands and agencies, so they can tell their story.
YouTube's San Bruno HQ's are the only Google office with a full length lap pool. This indoor pool is connected to the fitness center, which offers swim classes or paid-personal trainings. Some Youtubers even teach the classes themselves.
Why walk when you can ride? YouTube's HQ's are stocked with scooters and bikes for meeting to meeting transportation.
Google's emphasis on health, wellness, and fitness doesn't stop at the gym and fitness centres -- 'walkstations' are scattered throughout the office so YouTubers can leave their desks and take a treadmill stroll while on the computer.
The grand YouTube slide stretches the length of one full story, connecting the second and third floors.
For anyone who needs a midday snooze or refresher, the nap pod under the YouTube slide can be reserved, and is equipped with a massage chair, music system, and blackout screen.
For a quick break or meeting over some golf, the putting green is the perfect place to chat. There are even cardboard cutouts of YouTube stars like PSY and Justin Bieber cheering you on.
Who said there was no such thing as a free lunch? Google offices are renown for their snacks and cafes, and the YouTube headquarters are no different with complimentary breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Head Chef Trent Page, from top San Francisco restaurant Quince, keeps over 500 YouTubers healthy and full every day with his signature dishes.
