YouTube Allowing 15 Minute Videos On Site Now

YouTube users can finally upload videos longer than 10 minutes onto the video sharing site – as long as the video is under 15 minutes.



Here’s an important note from YouTube’s blog: If you’re uploading a video that was previously rejected for being too long, you’ll have to go into “My Videos” and delete it before attempting to upload it again.

The 15 minute limit should also open up the door for more original content creation on YouTube.

