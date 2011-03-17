YouTube Is Giving Away $35,000 To Unknown Partners Who Want To Be YouTube Stars

YouTube is giving up to 25 up-and-coming partners, with less than 300,000 subscribers, $35,000 to become the next big YouTube stars.



The initiative, called YouTube NextUp, also includes a four-day “YouTube Creator Camp” and the partners’ channel and videos will be promoted on the site.

It makes sense for YouTube to promote its partners as some of them have become millionaires because of their videos. Google’s recent acquisition of Next New Networks is also meant to help existing YouTube partners. Next New Networks will act as a management team for partners to make more and better videos.

You can find out more about the YouTube NextUp program here.

