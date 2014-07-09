YouTube Just Added One Of The Biggest Collections Of Live Music Performances

YouTube on Tuesday added one of the biggest collections of live music videos to its massive collection of user-generated content, courtesy of Music Vault.

Launched in April, Music Vault has collected live video performances from some of the biggest and most classic venues and festivals, from Woodstock to the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals to Winterland and more.

Music Vault said it has added more than 2,000 hours of exclusive video — “that’s over 20 Bonnaroo’s worth of music,” the company notes — so YouTube users can enjoy rare and classic performances from legends like Bob Dylan, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, The Grateful Dead, and even newer artists like Fleet Foxes.

Bill Antonucci, content editor at Music Vault, said it took two years to restore, transfer, mix and master thousands of tapes from its archive but that the company is “thrilled and extremely proud to share this massive treasure with the YouTube music community.”

“We believe this content deserves to be seen by the largest audience possible, and our partnership with YouTube allows us to do just that,” Antonucci said. “And not only does YouTube have the numbers, their viewership is as diverse and all-encompassing as the Music Vault catalogue. Younger music fans will now be able to experience what it was like to see these classic bands at the peak of their powers while their parents relive the thrill of seeing shows they actually attended.”

To get started, Music Vault has assembled a YouTube playlist called “Best Of The Vault,” which includes several iconic performances from The Rolling Stones, Van Morrison, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, Bob Marley, and more.

