YouTube Mulls Monetization Scheme For New Live Streaming Service

SAN BRUNO, CA — The introduction of the live streaming platform of YouTube is nothing less than “creating a new YouTube,” says YouTube’s Joshua Siegel, Product Manager for Live Streaming, in this interview with Beet.TV conducted at the company’s headquarters.



He speaks about the unique demand and opportunity around the live platform and how it is being rolled out gradually, beginning with a select number of content partners.

While monetization is not in place, as YouTube evolves the service, it will likely be similar to revenue schemes for YouTube’s regular programming, Siegel says.

