YouTube's list of the 10 most-watched video games of 2019 proves that new games aren't the most popular online

‘Fortnite’/Epic Games DJ Marshmello performed a live concert in ‘Fortnite’ earlier this year, and more than 44 million people watched on YouTube.

YouTube revealed its 10 most-watched video games before the release of its annual recap video, YouTube Rewind.

None of YouTube’s most-watched games were actually released this year. Instead, the list is full of games with huge online communities that receive consistent updates.

Most of the most-watched games are free-to-play too, allowing them to reach the broadest audience possible.

Gaming continues to be one of the YouTube’s biggest draws;viewers watched more than 50 billion hours worth of video game content during 2018.

YouTube has released a list of its 10 most-watched video games of the year, and it shows how games with online communities can use YouTube to flourish years after release.

None of the games on YouTube’s most-watched list were released in 2019; most of them are at least 2 years old. Games like “Minecraft” and “League of Legends” both celebrated their 10th anniversary this year, and their YouTube popularity reflects how gaming has changed over the decade.

“League of Legends” popularised the concept of video games as a service, providing an online portal for competitive play and socialising as well as regular updates to keep players excited and engaged. The game is now one of the most popular esports in the world, and millions of dedicated fans spend hours watching professional “League of Legends” matches on YouTube every day.

“Minecraft” is one of the best-selling games of all-time, with accessible releases on computers, every major video game console, and mobile devices. “Minecraft” players could dig into the game from a young age, and YouTube provided a platform for players to share their adventures and custom creations. YouTube has been essential to the game’s growth, and many of YouTube’s most successful creators, like PewDiePie, started building their following with “Minecraft” videos.

All of YouTube’s most-watched video games have some form of online multiplayer, and all but three of them are totally free-to-play. YouTube helps keep these huge, international gaming communities engaged, informed, and excited about new updates, strategies, and the world’s best players.

These were the most-watched videos on YouTube during 2019:

10. “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang”

‘Mobile Legends Bang Bang’/Shanghai Moonton Technology

“Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” is a 5-on-5 battle arena game designed specifically for phones. While it’s not too popular in North America, the game has taken Asia by storm and is considered a competitive esport.

Fans of the game watch professional matches and the game’s creators use YouTube to curate strategy guides and highlight videos on the “Mobile Legends” official website.

9. “Brawl Stars”

Supercell

“Brawl Stars” is a popular mobile game for players of all ages, from the creators of “Clash of Clans.” YouTube videos can provide viewers with key strategies to help them get better at the game and unlock more rewards.

8. “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds”

‘PlayUnknown’s Battlegrounds’/PUBG Corp The frying pan has been a signature weapon since the early days of ‘PUBG.’

“PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is a battle royale shooter pitting 100 players against each other on a huge island. The tense, 15-to-2o-minute rounds make for great drama on YouTube as players eliminate each other one by one.

7. “League of Legends”

Millions of people play “League of Legends” every day. and the game has become one of the premiere esports. With competitive matches that can last more than an hour, fans of “LoL” can rack up dozens of hours in watch time during a single event.

6. “PUBG Mobile”

‘PUBG Mobile’/PUBG Corporation

Unlike “Fortnite,” the mobile version of “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” plays differently than the version on PC and consoles. That doesn’t make it any less popular – “PUBG Mobile” has its own dedicated following and YouTubers pumping out videos.

5. “Roblox”

Roblox ‘Heroes of Robloxia,’ a popular game on Roblox.

“Roblox” is a creative platform that lets players design and customise their own games. YouTube is the perfect place for “Roblox” players to show off their creations and build dedicated communities.

4. “Garena Free Fire”

‘Garena Free Fire’

“Garena Free Fire” is a battle royale game designed for mobile phones. “Garena Free Fire” has earned a dedicated following of players with gameplay the feels more like a standard shooting game than “Fortnite.”

3. “Grand Theft Auto V”

‘Grand Theft Auto V’/Rockstar Games

Released in 2013, “Grand Theft Auto V” is one of the best-selling games of all-time and continues to entertain fans with tons of updates. The game’s outrageous open-world, online multiplayer modes and customisable PC version keep it at the top of the YouTube charts.

2. “Fortnite”

‘Fortnite’/Epic Games A promotional screenshot for Fortnite Chapter 2.

“Fortnite” continued its reign as the world’s most popular video game in 2019, even if it wasn’t the most-watched on YouTube. The game played host to a massive in-game concert performed by DJ Marshmello, which was watched more than 44 million times on YouTube.

1. “Minecraft”

“Minecraft” has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide giving it one of the largest player-bases on the planet. “Minecraft” celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019, leading popular YouTube creators like PewDiePie back to the game for the first time in years.

YouTube has helped “Minecraft” flourish by giving players an ideal way to share their creations, and “Minecraft” has helped some of YouTube’s biggest stars find their following.

