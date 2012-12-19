Here Are The Most Buzzed-About Videos On YouTube This Year

Carly Rae Jepsen’s hit doesn’t make the list, but one of her parodies does.

Photo: YouTube screencap

In a year full of “Gangnam Style” and “Call Me Maybe” parody videos, which ones did people talk the most about on YouTube?YouTube came up with the top videos of the year by assessing the shares, searches, parodies, remixes, responses, and views per video.



These are the videos people shared the most in 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.