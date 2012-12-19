Here Are The Most Buzzed-About Videos On YouTube This Year

Photo: YouTube screencap
In a year full of “Gangnam Style” and “Call Me Maybe” parody videos, which ones did people talk the most about on YouTube?YouTube came up with the top videos of the year by assessing the shares, searches, parodies, remixes, responses, and views per video.
These are the videos people shared the most in 2012.
Baumgartner's attempt to break the sound barrier on October 14 from a free fall of 128,000 feet was watched by eight million people live on YouTube.
Current Views: 30.6 million
Most kids would probably be mortified if their parents ever read through all their Facebook posts. This parent's reaction to his 15-year-old daughter's critical post quickly went viral. The video earned 11 million views in one day.
Current Views: 35.5 million
If you've never seen one of Sterling's violin videos, watch this one where she's rocking out in a crystallized winter wonderland. The video makes the list for its more than 500,000 likes.
Current Views: 38.5 million
Rising Comedian Emmanuel Hudson asked one simple question: 'Why You Asking All Them Questions?' and his rap-style video quickly rose to more than 20 million views in a few short months.
Current Views: 39.5 million
The 'Push to Add Drama' marketing stunt by TNT in Belgium to launch its upcoming channel became so popular, that it quickly became the second most viral ad of all time. (VW's 'The Force' holds that record.) The button added to a Flemish Square to unsuspecting Belgians gained 25 million views in its first week online.
Current Views: 39.6 million
There were a lot of President Obama and Mitt Romney parodies; however, the most popular was this one featuring Obama impersonator, Alphacat, in an Epic Rap Battle of History video.
Current Views: 45.4 million
Of all the 'Call Me Maybe' parodies, this one featuring Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale, and more takes the cake.
Current Views: 54.9 million
'KONY 2012' became the most-shared YouTube video in the world for one week in March. It holds the record for the most views in a day with 31 million.
Current Views: 94.5 million
Five people miraculously performed on one guitar in their cover titled 'Walk off the Earth.'
Current views: 140.2 million
No surprise that the top trending video of the year is PSY's 'Gangnam Style.' In a matter of months since its release in July the video has amassed nearly 1 billion views and countless parodies.
Current views: 971.5 million
