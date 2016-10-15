Teens are watching YouTube more often than cable TV for the first time

Nathan McAlone
For the first time, teens are watching YouTube more often than cable TV, according to a new survey by
investment bank Piper Jaffray.
On Friday, Piper Jaffray released its semi-annual survey of 10,000 teens, and it showed YouTube inching over cable in daily use. 26% of teens said they watched YouTube every day, whereas only 25% said the same of cable TV.

These results continue two trends: down for cable TV, and up for YouTube.

But it was Netflix that snagged the top spot, with 37% saying they use it daily, way above its competitors Hulu (3%) and Amazon Prime (3%).

Here is the full chart from Piper Jaffray:

Screen Shot 2016 10 14 at 10.27.35 AMPiper Jaffray

