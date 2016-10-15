Teens are watching YouTube more often than cable TV for the first time

YouTube YouTube star LaurDIY (4.2 million subscribers)

For the first time, teens are watching YouTube more often than cable TV, according to a new survey by

investment bank Piper Jaffray.

On Friday, Piper Jaffray released its semi-annual survey of 10,000 teens, and it showed YouTube inching over cable in daily use. 26% of teens said they watched YouTube every day, whereas only 25% said the same of cable TV.

These results continue two trends: down for cable TV, and up for YouTube.

But it was Netflix that snagged the top spot, with 37% saying they use it daily, way above its competitors Hulu (3%) and Amazon Prime (3%).

Here is the full chart from Piper Jaffray:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.