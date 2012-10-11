YouTube's Mobile Views Have Quadrupled In 18 Months

Justine Ezarik is a YouTube star.

Photo: YouTube

YouTube executive Robert Kyncl said at a conference that views from mobile devices now account for a quarter of views on the Google-owned video site.”We’re experiencing a massive consumer shift,” Kyncl said at the Abu Dhabi Media Summit. “Mobile has increased from 6% to 25% in last 18 months across the whole of YouTube.”



That figure is up dramatically from the latest official statistics YouTube provides. The company has previously announced that mobile traffic tripled in 2011 and stood at 20 per cent of total views.

The shift to mobile has been evident across all online media. But mobile has been particularly difficult for YouTube. Until recently, it didn’t serve advertising on most of its mobile traffic, and vulnerabilities in its site allowed hackers to inflate the number of mobile views some videos received.

YouTube has addressed those issues, though, and rolled out a new mobile app for the iPhone that allows it to display ads.

