Here's What YouTube's Mobile Homepage Will Look Like With Ads [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

YouTube expanded its homepage takeover ads to include mobile, and the new mobile units have gone native. Instead of the usual banner image ads, users will see what otherwise look like regular video listings marked by a yellow tag designated “Ad.” Here’s how it looks (right), from a demo video made by BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield.

McCann Worldgroup’s MRM purchased the Brazilian agency E/OU.

Verizon is trying to compete with Apple by opening a series of large destination superstores where customers can play with Verizon products and get attention from knowledgeable staffers. The first store, designed in partnership with the agency AKQA, is in Minneapolis’ Mall of America.

Veteran Mother employees Rob Baird, Krystie Loyland, and Seth Gaffney are leaving the agency to start their own venture. The new shop will be based out of Austin and open in early 2014.

LinkedIn is allowing brands to make pages for specific products in a bid to become a more helpful content marketer.

Kayak.com hired TBWA to be its lead creative agency in the European market.

Arnold Worldwide’s SVP/global director of communications Amber Finlay has left the agency after more than three years to become director of communications planning at Converse.

Digiday’s Brian Morrissey wrote a helpful list of “25 PR Habits That Drive Reporters Nuts.” Most of them are on-point.

PR giant Edelman hired Audience on Demand’s Chris Paul to be its head of global paid media, a new position at the firm.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.