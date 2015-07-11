YouTube superstar PewDiePie has a book coming out that will spoof motivational and self-help books

With over 37 million YouTube subscribers and a reported $US7.4 million earned last year, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg is among the top YouTubers in the world — now the Swedish star is taking on the print industry with his upcoming book.

Entitled “This Book Loves You,” Kjellberg’s book will be available in October of 2015 and can already be pre-ordered on Amazon, Inquisitr reports.

The book is a spoof of typical motivational and self-help books, featuring the YouTuber’s signature humour that has helped gain him over 9 billion video views, Tech Times explains.

“‘This Book Loves You’ has something for everyone–or at least everyone willing to give up and stop caring. If all else fails, remember: ‘Don’t be yourself. Be a pizza. Everyone loves pizza,'” notes the book’s Amazon description.

Kjellberg announced his book in June through a video on his YouTube channel. The video features Kjellberg portraying several fictional characters, all of whom rave about the benefits of reading the YouTuber’s new work.

“Kids, cats, and toffee wrappers will all reach to their highest potential,” says Kjellberg (sporting a wig as Professor Foofie La Flapp) of anyone who reads his literary masterpiece.

Earlier in July, Kjellberg made headlines after it was reported that the YouTuber earned $US7.4 million last year. In response, Kjellberg posted a candid video explaining his YouTube success and directly addressing his critics.

Check out PewDiePie’s announcement video here or below.

