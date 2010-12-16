YouTube-Meets-Quora Video Site Vyou Raising ~$2 Million, Publishing iPhone App

New York startup Vyou is looking for money, a source close to the company tells us.



This source, who’s not unbiased by the way, told us the video Q&A site has already crossed 1 million monthly uniques and that it’s looking to raise about $2 million.

The round should be announced next month, this source says (hopes?).

That’s a big-ish raise for such a young startup, but it makes sense because video is still pretty expensive to host.

We’ve tried to use Vyou, but since the only computer we have with a camera is firmly bolted to our work desk, we’ve been too embarrassed to answer any questions with video. (A well known Silicon Alley investor told us this was his problem with the site, too.)

We brought up this problem with our source and he says the startup, cofounded by Steve Spurgat and Chuck Reina, is well aware of the issue, and plans to address it with an iPhone app that takes advantage of the front-facing camera.

In the meantime, click here for cofounder Steve Spurgat’s answer to the question, “What does your development team look like when it’s eating bacon egg and cheese on a roll?”

