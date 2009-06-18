YouTube Marketing Director Bolts For Ning

Ning, the build-your-own-social-network site, has hired away Google’s (GOOG) YouTube senior director of marketing: Julie Supan joins Ning as VP of marketing.

Supan was YouTube’s chief spokesperson during its boom years, and cleared almost $5 million in Google stock from the sale.

Supan is just the latest Google executive to leave the company. Click here to scroll through the Google Brain Drain →

