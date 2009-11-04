YouTube Loses Head Of Content Partnerships

The Google (GOOG) Brain Drain continues today, this time at YouTube.



Jordan Hoffner, head of content partnerships for YouTube is heading to Ben Silverman’s new IAC (IACI) company, reports Rafat Ali at PaidContent. Filling Hoffman’s slot, will be Chris Maxcy, who was leading YouTube’s music partnerships.

As Rafat points out, this is bad timing for YouTube. The company is establishing decent relationships with professional content creators. It has movies on the site, and just aired a live U2 concert which drew 10 million streams.

image: Flickr/jdlasica

