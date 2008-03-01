YouTube: Live Web Streaming In 2008

Very bad news for the dozen or so live video streamers trying to figure out the business. YouTube co-founder Steve Chen told Pop17’s Sarah Meyers the video behemoth plans to start a live streaming service this year.



Meyers: When are you guys going to do live video?

Chen: 2008, we’ll do it this year. Live video is something we’ve always wanted to do but haven’t had the resources to do it correctly, but now with Google we hope to launch something this year.

YouTube’s entry is a blow to everyone in this space trying to build scale, particularly BlogTV, Livevideo, Stickam, and JustinTV. Their only hope is to find a buyer with deep pockets. Not because they’re going to get a big check — because they’re not. But whoever does picks them up will be acquiring significant bandwidth costs as well.

