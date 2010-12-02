YouTube Launching New "TrueView" Ad Format Today

Google is launching TrueView, its new format for YouTube ads today, TechCrunch reports.



As Google announced back in September, TrueView ads come in two flavours, each significantly different from existing preroll ads. TrueView ads will either:

Play for five seconds, after which the user will have the option to skip the rest of the ad.

Or:

Present the user with a number of ads to choose from.

The latter format is already used by Hulu. In either case, Google says, advertisers will only pay for ads that users actually watch.

Google doesn’t go into the details of the pricing model, but we’d imagine that there is a catch analogous to Quality Score for search ads: advertisers who make ads that fewer users skip (or that more users choose) will pay less per view. In theory, that would encourage advertisers to create more enjoyable ads.

TrueView does not appear to be replacing the old, unskippable ads altogether, at least not right away. We just saw the old format in action on YouTube.

