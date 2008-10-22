YouTube Launching Live Streaming Service -- Or Something

YouTube might be launching a live streaming service before the end of this year, after all. Or will it?



After cofounder Steve Chen promised such a service before the end of the year, a source told us in August that YouTube wouldn’t launch one in 2008 and probably wouldn’t in 2009 either. Now a source tells us someone personally involved in the “YouTube Live!” event on November 22 — details in the embedded video below — specifically described it as “Youtube’s Live launch.”

If YouTube is in fact launching a live streaming service, it’s probably a mistake. YouTube has no idea how to make money from its current treasure trove of 2 Girls 1 Cup reaction videos and profiting off live streaming is even harder. The content isn’t recorded, so there’s no way ad agencies will put their brands next to it. Not next to most of it, anyway.

And live streaming video is also a lot more expensive to host. “You’re not dealing with 2 minute videos,” a source in the industry tells us, “you’re dealing with multi-hour chats.”

